Nadya Suleman, who became known as Octomom after she gave birth to octuplets in 2009, is teaching her children the importance of being grateful this holiday season.

The single mom, 42, took her 8-year-olds Christmas tree shopping in Laguna Niguel, California, and revealed why she gives each child just one gift for Christmas. “I’m focusing on raising the kids to focus on serving other people, to get out of their own head,” said Suleman, who now goes by Natalie. “Be grateful for one little thing that they get because they earned it. They’re extraordinary kids. I’m so, so, so grateful.”

Suleman, who has been open about her financial struggles in the past, said that money is also a big reason as to why she keeps things simple during the holidays. “We’re on a budget and we’re pretty much so grateful for every little thing,” the mother of 14 said, revealing that the family plays the Grateful Game every day. “We’re minimalist, too. They’re all minimalist and I am. The real me is a minimalist, so I believe that one gift that they really want, you know, they’re incredibly grateful for that.”

Makai, Josiah, Isaiah, Jonah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Nariyah and Noah were at the tree farm to help search for a tree to bring home. A few of the kids, who turn 9 in January, shared the adorable gifts they would like to buy for their mom: a coffee mug, a pretty bracelet, a shirt that says “I want coffee,” and a necklace with a heart on it.

Watch the video above to see the octuplets search for the perfect Christmas tree!

