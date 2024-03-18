Paris Hilton loves it when her youngest family members get up and dance.

While hosting her star-studded 43rd birthday party on Saturday, March 16, Hilton snuck in a little dancing time with her 13-month-old son, Phoenix.

“Clubititis is hereditary,” she joked in a TikTok video as her son danced to DJ Beat Breaker. “Sliving with #BabyP is more fun than going out in the early 2000s #MomEra.”

In the adorable clip, Hilton’s son showed off his moves in a Burberry outfit from Childsplay Clothing. The birthday girl — who turned 43 on February 17 — wore a sparkling Celia Kritharioti dress.

“My mini Sliver,” Hilton captioned a separate TikTok video of her son dancing. “#Sliving runs in the family.”

Before critics could even question her son’s night out, Hilton wrote that the video “was taken at 7 pm.” And when fans praised the DJ for giving her son a magical childhood, she replied, “The most magical. It’s my most fun era ever.”

Hilton secretly welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023 with her husband, Carter Reum. The couple later welcomed a daughter named London in November 2023.

Since then, the media mogul has shared a glimpse into her motherhood journey on her Peacock series, Paris in Love.

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023. “It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life. To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

Hilton continued, “When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel.”

In addition to parenting two kids under 2, Hilton is preparing to release new music. This summer, the “Stars Are Blind” singer will team up with Sia and introduce her second album to the world.

“I love Sia so much,” she said via X in January. “She’s one of my closest friends and is the most brilliant songwriter of our time. I just – I’m so honored to be working with her, and she’s the executive producer of my whole album. Being in the studio with her is such a dream come true.”

As fans wait for new music, Hilton continues to celebrate her birthday by sharing memories of her recent party planned by Wife of the Party. Guests including Gigi Gorgeous, Selma Blair, Demi Lovato, Whitney Cummings, Alix Earle and Sia enjoyed a night of music, dancing and quality time together.

“Had the most epic night #Sliving with my favorite people,” Hilton wrote via Instagram. “Love you all so much! Thank you for making my night so special!”