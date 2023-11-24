Paris Hilton accomplished her greatest role yet when she welcomed her two kids with husband Carter Reum.

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly during her August 2023 cover story. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

Hilton and Reum, who wed in 2021, welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate one year later. They confirmed his birth in February 2023, revealing his name matches Hilton’s own geographic-inspired moniker.

Nearly nine months later, Hilton and Reum confirmed that they had become parents of two. “Thankful for my baby girl,” the heiress wrote via Instagram in November 2023, announcing her daughter is named London.

Reum is also the father of a daughter from a past relationship.

Keep scrolling to see Hilton and Reum’s sweetest family photos: