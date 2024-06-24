Pioneer Woman host Ree Drummond is going to be a grandmother! The Food Network star’s daughter Alex announced on Sunday, June 23, that she is pregnant with her first baby.

“We can’t wait to meet you, little one,” Alex, 26, cheerfully penned via Instagram. “Baby Scott joining the party this winter!”

Alex is expecting her tiny tot with husband Mauricio Scott, whom she wedded in 2021.

“Thank you Lord for this precious gift 😇,” she continued. The post also featured the couple cozying up to their dog who donned a bandana that read “Big Brother.”

Alex then held up a sonogram picture as she smiled at her beau.

Drummond, 55, commented on the sweet announcement, writing: “Beyond happy for you two!! (And for the whole family!) Love you, Alex and Mauricio!”

The celebrity chef and lifestyle mogul is also a mom to kids Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 18, whom she shares with husband, Ladd Drummond.

Paige also expressed her joy over the news, writing: “So happy I could cry 🥹. Can’t wait to be an auntie!!! I love you guys so much 🤍🤍🤍.”

Drummond then took to her blog to divulge her daughter’s big-time milestone.

“My child is going to have a child. It’s surreal, and I’m sure all of you grandparents can relate to the feeling of momentarily leaving your body [after hearing] similar news,” the chef gushed.

“We have no idea what being grandparents will look like or how much it will change our lives,” she said, explaining that Alex is due in January 2025.

“I will probably watch less Bravo, maybe? (Maybe not.) Can grandmothers have long hair? Can grandfathers look sexy in Wranglers? How long before the baby can ride a horse?” Drummond joked.

The Oklahoma native also stated that she will be showering her new grandbaby with a lot of new clothes and will “probably a play kitchen before it’s born.”

She continued: “I’m just savoring the news and savoring each day because I can’t believe how fast time is moving.”

Alex and Mauricio became engaged in August 2020 and tied the knot the following year at the Drummond family’s Oklahoma ranch.

In January 2022, Alex got candid about if the cookbook author was pressuring her to start a family.

Alex divulged to People at the time that she wasn’t in any hurry to expand her family.

She quipped that Drummond wasn’t “dying to become a grandma yet.”

“I feel like our parents are in no rush to become grandparents, but also, I mean, I know they’d be so excited if we did, but I think we’re taking our time, not rushing into it, trying to enjoy being married for a little bit,” Alex said.

“We’re both the first of our families to get married too, and so it’s not like we have to catch up with our older siblings that have had kids already,” she added. “We can set our own pace, I feel like.”