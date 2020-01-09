Ready for baby! Pregnant Audrey Roloff is excited to meet her baby boy as she hits the 40-week mark in her pregnancy.

The expectant mother showed off her bare baby bump in a series of mirror selfies on Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, the day her second born was supposed to arrive.

“Happy due date baby boy👶🏼,” Roloff, 28, captioned the sweet photos. “You can come out now😜 #40weekspregnant.”

The Little People, Big World alum has taken her followers along for the ride during her second pregnancy. She revealed in December 2019 that she was 11 days late with her daughter, Ember, 2, so it could be a while before her next bundle of joy officially joins the world.

In the meantime, the author and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are enjoying being a family of three.

“I just have to say how thankful I am to be married to a man that makes me feel cherished, cared for, and confident, especially in these final days of pregnancy,” Audrey wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 6, alongside pregnancy photos of herself and her main man. “He has gone above and beyond these last few weeks to help me feel more at peace in what can be a very anxious time for expecting mamas. So thank you babe.”

She added: “I love you and it’s an honor to be your wife. I can’t wait to bring our son into this world together.”

The New York Times bestseller previously showed off her growing bump with four intimate pictures, focused on her bare belly, last month.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside🤰🏼 Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2019. “It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait carry him on the outside soon💗 I feels unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now😭.”

The A Love Letter Life author and her husband, 29, revealed the sex of their second child in August 2019 after announcing they were expecting in July.

The couple wed in September 2014 and cohost the “Behind the Scenes” podcast together.