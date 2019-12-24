



On the mend. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s daughter, Ember, is on the road to recovery following her pre-Christmas emergency room visit after she came down with respiratory syncytial virus.

In an Instagram update, Audrey shared photos of their 2-year-old daughter in good spirits as the little girl was photographed playing outside. “Ember is finally on the up and up🙏🏻 Still praying we don’t get it… and that this passes over us before baby boy decides to make his debut,” the expectant Little People, Big World alum, 28, wrote on Monday, December 23.

“Gosh, RSV is no joke🙈 Poor girl still has a terrible cough but she is way more herself the last couple days,” she continued. “So, we went for a walk around the farm yesterday to see the animals and get outside for a bit 🚜.”

Respiratory syncytial virus can be very serious and dangerous in young children. It causes an estimated 57,000 children below 5 years old to be hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness, which includes symptoms like a runny nose and a decreased appetite, is a common virus that typically results in mild, cold-like symptoms.

The Roloffs, who wed in September 2014, first revealed the news of their baby girl coming down with the respiratory infection via their Instagram Stories on December 18. Jeremy, 29, shared the family’s entry into the hospital and followed that by posting a video clip, where he recounted their current situation for his followers.

“It’s currently 4:00 a.m. We’ve been here since 10:30 p.m.,” he said at the time. “You know, Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad and we just decided to go to the E.R. because of some problems she’s been having all week. She’s just been feeling really sick.”

He continued, “And the hospital just takes forever. So, we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three and a half hours. That doesn’t make any sense.”

In July, Audrey and Jeremy announced that they were expecting their second child together. They revealed in an Instagram update that their baby boy’s due date was slated for the new year.

“Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭,” Audrey wrote, sharing a snap of the family of three as Jeremy held up photos of his wife’s sonogram. “We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family💗🙏🏻.”

Though Audrey and Jeremy will soon be parents of two, the couple are committed to keeping the romance alive in their marriage. “We’ve kind of lost that spontaneity that we once had, and so it just goes back to the concept of being intentional,” Audrey told Us Weekly in April 2019. “For us, dating intentionally requires some scheduling, some planning, some carving out some time.”