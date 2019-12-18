Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff spent the night in the emergency room with their 2-year-old daughter, Ember, on Wednesday, December 18.

“Currently 4 a.m.,” Jeremy, 29, captioned his Instagram Story from the hospital. “Been here since 10:30 p.m.”

He explained in a video: “Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad, and we just decided to go to the ER because of some problems she’s been having all week. She’s just been feeling really sick. The hospital just takes forever so we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three-and-a-half hours. It doesn’t make any sense. Hospitals need fixing.”

Aubrey, 28, documented the family’s night, first sharing a 1:28 a.m. shot of the toddler wearing a hospital gown in bed. By 2:30, Ember rested on her mom’s lap, but the blogger joined her daughter in bed an hour-and-a-half later to give her a popsicle.

The Little People, Big World alums welcomed Ember in September 2017 and announced in July that she is going to become a big sister next month. “Baby #2 is coming in January!” the couple captioned their Instagram reveal at the time. “We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

The pregnant star, who wed her husband in September 2014, told Us Weekly exclusively about their family plans three months earlier. “We do want to have more kids,” Audrey said in April. “We’ve always wanted to have a big family. … We don’t put a timeline or a number on it, but Lord willing, we definitely want to have more kids and we’ll take them one at a time.”

She went on to tell Us how she keeps the romance alive with Jeremy through “scheduling, planning [and] carving out time,” admitting, “It’s different now with kids, and so that’s something that I think we’ve had to sort of shift a little. Before we could be a little bit more organic and spontaneous and have fun date nights, and now it’s like, ‘We gotta schedule the baby-sitter.’”

Keep scrolling to see photos from the couple’s night with their daughter in the ER.