“Can’t stop looking at my tummy!!!” pregnant fitness guru Kayla Itsines wrote in a Monday, January 7, Instagram post. The Bikini Body Guide founder isn’t alone. After Itsines, 27, shared the photo of her baby bump at 22 weeks, she was inundated with comments from her nearly 11 million followers.

“Me after eating Chipotle,” replied one person. Added another: “It’s depressing how amazing she looks.” A third raved, “your bump is so cute, I kind of want to dislike you.” A fourth called her tummy “tiny.”

One troll called the size of Itsines’ stomach “concerning.” But a fan quickly came to the Aussie trainer’s defense and pointed out, “Everyones pregnancy bodies are different.”’

Itsines, who is due in May, revealed earlier this month that she plans to stay active, but has modified her exercise routine. “Pregnancy energy for me is not the same as my normal energy,” she shared on her Instagram Story. “A 30-minute workout is hard for me mentally, but I get it done because I want to be healthy and strong for baby muffin!”

The mom-to-be announced in December that she and her fiancé, Tori Pearce, are expecting their first child. “He comes home every day, hugs and kisses my stomach,” she gushed on Instagram. “He lays on my legs and asks the baby how its day was. He is at every scan and every appointment. I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Pearce, 26, proposed to Itsines in April after five years of dating. The couple founded the BBG empire in 2012.

“He’s amazing,” she raved to Australian news show Today Extra in 2017. “We obviously have a passion for what we do and we love it. People say, ‘Do you get tired of sitting there talking about business?’ But no, we love it.”

