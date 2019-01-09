“Can’t stop looking at my tummy!!!” pregnant fitness guru Kayla Itsines wrote in a Monday, January 7, Instagram post. The Bikini Body Guide founder isn’t alone. After Itsines, 27, shared the photo of her baby bump at 22 weeks, she was inundated with comments from her nearly 11 million followers.
“Me after eating Chipotle,” replied one person. Added another: “It’s depressing how amazing she looks.” A third raved, “your bump is so cute, I kind of want to dislike you.” A fourth called her tummy “tiny.”
One troll called the size of Itsines’ stomach “concerning.” But a fan quickly came to the Aussie trainer’s defense and pointed out, “Everyones pregnancy bodies are different.”’
Can’t stop looking at my tummy!!! It’s SUPER CUTE!! 💛💛 So ladies, I did an Instagram story this morning about what you wanted to see if I was to do a pregnancy program! A lot of things came in about ab training and fat loss. As a women’s only trainer of almost 10 years (and a professional) I want to make it very clear that I would never release ANYTHING “ab training” or “fat loss” related when it comes to pregnancy. Pregnancy is a very special time. If you choose to train during pregnancy, it should be to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is NOT a time to concentrate on training for abs, weight loss, fat loss or anything extreme. If I am (still deciding) to do a pregnancy program, I want it to be SAFE for everyone. I want women to move during their pregnancies and feel as comfortable and happy as I do now. I take my job very seriously and I honestly want the MOST and the BEST from you ladies, but that also means being safe and realistic. Thank you all for contributing to that Instagram story, I sat down and read EVERY REPLY! Please feel free to comment below anything you would love to see from a pregnancy program and I will write it ALL down💛 www.kaylaitsines.com/app #22weekspregnant #bbg2019
Itsines, who is due in May, revealed earlier this month that she plans to stay active, but has modified her exercise routine. “Pregnancy energy for me is not the same as my normal energy,” she shared on her Instagram Story. “A 30-minute workout is hard for me mentally, but I get it done because I want to be healthy and strong for baby muffin!”
The mom-to-be announced in December that she and her fiancé, Tori Pearce, are expecting their first child. “He comes home every day, hugs and kisses my stomach,” she gushed on Instagram. “He lays on my legs and asks the baby how its day was. He is at every scan and every appointment. I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”
Pearce, 26, proposed to Itsines in April after five years of dating. The couple founded the BBG empire in 2012.
“He’s amazing,” she raved to Australian news show Today Extra in 2017. “We obviously have a passion for what we do and we love it. People say, ‘Do you get tired of sitting there talking about business?’ But no, we love it.”
