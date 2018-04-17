Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce are a perfect fit. And now the Australian personal trainer, 26, and her love of more than five years are engaged.

Itsines, who created the wildly popular Bikini Body Guide program, broke the news to her Instagram followers on Monday, April 16. “Tobi got down on one knee last week and asked me to marry him . . . in front my family!” worte Itsines. “I obviously said YES to spending the rest of my life with my very best friend.”

The bride-to-be shared a smiling photo of her and the 25-year-old Sweat cofounder. She also showed off her stunning rock, surrounded by a halo of diamonds.

Itsines has more has 9.4 million Instagram followers and 20 million Facebook devotees dedicated to her 28-minute high-intensity workouts, BBG workouts and Sweat with Kayla exercise and program. She cofounded the empire with Pearce — also a fitness guru — in 2012.

“He’s amazing,” she gushed to Australian news show Today Extra in January 2017. “We obviously have a passion for what we do and we love it. People say ‘Do you get tired of sitting there talking about business?’ But no, we love it.”

In April 2016, Itsines revealed that Pearce already felt like her husband. “I swear to God we’re already married!” she told Popsugar Australia. “We’ve got our two dogs, we’ve got our business and we’re really happy. Tobi already introduces me as his wife!”

Itsines was named the top fitness influencer on the Forbes’ Top Influences List in 2017. She earned $17 million in revenue in 2016, per the publication.

