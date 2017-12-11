tried to show off my bikini…it’s yellow it’s cute ☀️ #decemberincalifornia A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Behati Prinsloo wanted to show off her swimsuit bottoms, but her baby bump got in the way. “Tried to show off my bikini . . . it’s yellow it’s cute,” wrote the 28-year-old on Saturday, December 10. “#decemberincalifornia.”

In the picture that the Victoria’s Secret model, who is expecting daughter No. 2 with husband Adam Levine, shared, she is seen stretched out on a pool chair, her third trimester belly on full display.

Prinsloo took to social media in September to announce that she and The Voice coach, 38, are giving 15-month-old Dusty Rose a sibling. “Adam and Behati cannot wait for their second child,” a source told Us. “Adam is literally the happiest ever.”

The insider noted that Levine “is going to make sure he can take some time off” from NBC’s hit singing competition “to help Behati and bond with the new baby.”

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. And Prinsloo feels the same. “She was an only child, so she wants, like, 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Though Prinsloo hasn’t revealed her due date, Levine told DeGeneres at the time that his wife was “seven months” along — which means Dusty will be a big sister very soon.

“She’s so sweet. She’s like a little Zen baby, she’s so quiet,” he said. “Which is funny ‘cause her parents, we’re like maniacs. And she just kind of calms us down. She’s very chill.”

Prinsloo and the Maroon 5 singer tied the knot in 2014 in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, after getting engaged a year before.

