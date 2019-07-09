



Uh oh! Pregnant Carly Waddell went to the hospital after falling up the stairs.

“Sitting in urgent care because I … am pretty sure I broke my finger,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, said on her Monday, July 8, Instagram Story. “The really good news about this is that my pinky broke my fall. I didn’t fall on my stomach so that’s really good because I can still feel the baby moving, so phew.”

The former reality star demonstrated how little she could move her finger. “I don’t know why this is funny,” Waddell said with a laugh. “It’s not funny. I’ve never broken anything.”

While she confirmed a couple hours later that her doctor recommended surgery, Waddell passed on the procedure because she doesn’t want to take any risks during her pregnancy. “I’m always going to have a pinky that looks a little funny,” the Bachelor alum said.

She added, “Everyone is asking me why I have a giant cast when I just broke my pinky. I don’t have an answer to that. This is just how I am. This is what the doctor did.”

The former ABC personality and her husband, Evan Bass, welcomed their daughter, Isabella, 16 months, in February 2018. They announced in May that their second child is on the way.

“Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY,” the pregnant star captioned a family pic at the time. “We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much…well, this is why!)”

The Bachelorette alum, 36, who has three sons from a previous relationship, posted a pic of his own, writing, “Ok, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies. Baby number 473ish coming soon! (Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054.)”

