



Pregnant Carrie Underwood showed off her baby bump in 11 different dresses when she cohosted the 2018 Country Music Awards on Wednesday, November 14.

However, t

he country singer, 35,

thought

her belly might have done some damage to the designs.

“The wardrobe is kind of a challenge when you don’t recognize your own body, but I have the most incredible stylists,” Underwood told Us Weekly in the show’s press room. “I feel kinda bad for returning dresses that are not maternity dresses all stretched out in the middle. But I’m sure they can put them back together.”

Though the American Idol season 4 winner felt “really good” in all of her outfits, she was excited to slip into her sweats. “I’m just glad I’m gonna put my jammies on soon!” Underwood admitted.

The Grammy winner and her husband of eight years, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child, a baby boy. (She revealed the sex on stage at the CMAS!) Underwood and the former pro hockey player, 38, are already parents of son, Isaiah, 3.

In September, the Oklahoma native opened up about suffering three miscarriages in two years. On Wednesday she alluded to the losses while speaking about how Isaiah will soon have a baby brother.

“We are just so excited,” Underwood gushed. “It took us a while to get here.”

The Nashville-based star, who has not publicly disclosed her due date, will hit the road in May for her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Rehearsals will begin in April.

“I’m a working mom, working wife same as all the other ones out there,” Underwood declared. “My job’s kinda weird, but you just figure your way through it. And women, we ladies are good at that.”

With reporting by Heather Byrd