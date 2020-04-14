Another one! Pregnant Ciara and Russell Wilson announced on Tuesday, April 14, that they are expecting a baby boy.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be?” the singer, 34, captioned Instagram footage of her husband, 31, shooting blue powder into the air from a cannon.

Ciara debuted her baby bump in January. “Number 3,” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

The Texas native gave another glimpse of her budding belly in a March slideshow celebrating International Women’s Day. “Through every obstacle, challenge, and opportunity, I’m continually reminded that there’s absolutely nothing a woman can’t do or overcome,” the pregnant star wrote. “I’m so proud of US.”

The couple’s baby-to-be will join Future Jr., 5, who Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé, Future, and Sienna, 2, who she and Wilson welcomed in April 2017.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” the “Level Up” singer captioned her daughter’s social media debut at the time. “We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 p.m. 7 pounds 13 ounces. 4.28.2017.”

The little one arrived nine months after her parents’ July 2016 wedding in England.

The Grammy winner’s brood keeps her motivated, she gushed to PureWow in a November 2019 interview, explaining, “I hope that my kids can look at me and say, ‘Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it.’ Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives.”

The Game alum added at the time: “Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women. I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them. … I can’t even imagine my life without them. Life without them was not as good as it is with them.”

Prior to her relationship with the professional football player, 31, Ciara previously got engaged to Future, 36, in 2013. She and the rapper called it quits one year after his proposal.