Bumps come in all shapes and sizes. But every time Yiota Kouzoukas, a fashion designer from Brisbane, Australia, posted photos of her barely-there pregnancy belly to Instagram, she was inundated with messages from ‘concerned’ followers.

Finally, the 29-year-old had had enough. “I want to explain a few things about my body,” she began in an Instagram post earlier this month. “Not that I”m upset/affected by these comments at all, but more for the reason of education in the hope that some people are less judgmental on others and even themselves.”

Kouzoukos went on to reveal that she has a “retroverted/tilted” uterus. “I was growing backwards into my body rather than outwards,” she wrote. Now, at six months pregnant, Kouzoukas said her uterus has flipped “forward” and she’s growing “just like everyone else.”

Mary Jane Minkin, an OB-GYN and clinical professor at the Yale School of Medicine believes Kouzoukas most likely has a retroverted uterus. “About 30 percent of women have a uterus which is titled towards the back, and it is seldom a problem during pregnancy,” Dr. Minkin told Women’s Health on Monday, October 23. “As the uterus grows, it almost always starts tilting forward.”

According to Minkin, women with a retroverted uterus might not “show” until their uterus changes position.

Meanwhile, Kouzoukas wants people to know she is “perfectly healthy” at six months pregnant. “That’s all the matters,” she wrote. “Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too.”

