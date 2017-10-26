Counting down the days! Pregnant Jessica Alba opened up about having a baby boy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 25.

“We’re super stoked,” the 36-year-old said. “It’s gonna be a whole situation.”

Hours before the show aired, Alba revealed that she and her husband, Cash Warren, are expecting a son. She shared a video of herself and their two daughters — Honor, 9, and Haven, 6 — opening up a box filled with blue confetti.

“[Cash] said, ‘We should name it Dick with a silent H,’” Alba added on Wednesday night, making it known that that definitely won’t be happening. “He thinks it’s like old school.”

The Honest Company cofounder announced in July that she was gearing up for baby No. 3.

“I didn’t think I was craving anything until I realized I’m craving Japanese food all the time,” she told Fallon. “I actually dream about desserts but I’m trying not to gain so much weight with this baby so I just dream about them. I want all the shaved ice with ice cream on the bottom. That’s my thing.”

Alba and Warren tied the knot in 2008.

