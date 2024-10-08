Prince Harry gave some sweet insight into his daughter, Lilibet, at the WellChild Awards.

According to Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, the chief content officer at HELLO!, Harry, 40, “chatted animatedly about his own children” ahead of the WellChild Awards on September 30. (Harry shares Lilibet, 3, and son Archie, 5, with wife Meghan Markle.)

“Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marveled that it won’t be long until Lili can sit on hers,” Vokes-Dudgeon wrote for the outlet.

Harry previously spoke about his children’s hair in January 2023 when he shared that he initially doubted that the Spencer’s “ginger gene” would pass onto his kids.

Related: Prince Harry’s Most Candid Quotes About Being a Father to Archie and Lili: ‘I Have a Family to Protect’ Prince Harry’s journey to becoming a father was years in the making — and the royal has offered glimpses at how the major milestone has affected him. The Duke of Sussex hinted at his plans to become a father amid his romance with Meghan Markle. “I, of course, I would love to have kids,” he […]

“I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance and we have kids, there is no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes,” he joked while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert at the time. “I was wrong.”

Harry noted that his kids “definitely” take after his late mother, Princess Diana.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong,” he added. “The ginger gene is a strong one.”

In August, a family friend revealed to Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan, 43, are very hands-on parents with Lilibet and Archie.

“They take the kids to school, they pick them up, and they are very active and present with them throughout the day,” the source shared, noting that Harry and Meghan want their children to have a normal upbringing. “They’re so well-mannered. Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy.”

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Quotes About Daughter Lilibet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loving life with daughter Princess Lilibet following her birth in June 2021. Harry and Meghan had welcomed their eldest son, Prince Archie, two years earlier in May 2019 and he took to his big brother role immediately. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses,” […]

That same month, Meghan shared that Lili had “found her voice,” which was a big milestone in her life.

“I think part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter,” Markle shared during a panel titled Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity. “And at 3, she has found her voice.”

Meghan noted that she is “proud” of Lilibet.

“That is how we create the conditions in which there is a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they’re going to do,” she said at the time. “They’re going to create a very different environment than so many of us grew up in, where our voices were meant to be smaller.”