Meghan Markle gushed about her and husband Prince Harry’s 3-year-old daughter, Lilibet, reaching a major milestone.

“I think part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter,” Markle, 43, said during a Sunday, August 18, panel titled Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity. “And at 3, she has found her voice.”

The Duchess of Sussex added that she’s “proud” of Lilibet, whom she welcomed in 2021 with Harry, 39. (Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, also share son Archie, 5.)

“That is how we create the conditions in which there is a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they’re going to do,” Markle said. “They’re going to create a very different environment than so many of us grew up in, where our voices were meant to be smaller,”

Markle continued, “And now in raising them, we’re changing the conditions and the environment where everyone has space to be the best version of themselves.”

Markle spoke alongside Binaifer Nowrojee and Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez during the panel event, which was part of her and Harry’s trip to Colombia.

While visiting a local drum school, Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, in Cartagena on Saturday, August 17, Markle paid homage to her children. Markle donned a black striped maxi dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, pairing the look with a gold “Imperial Disc Pendant” from Ariel Gordon Jewelry. The necklace was personalized with the names of her children, “Archie” and “Lilibet.”

Ahead of Harry and Meghan’s trip to the South American country, the couple discussed The Parents Network, a new initiative in association with their Archewell Foundation.

The Parents Network — which is now available in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada — aims to provide a safe and free support network for parents whose children have been harmed by social media.

“All you want to do as parents is protect them,” Markle said earlier this month during her and Harry’s joint interview with Jane Pauley for an episode of CBS Sunday Morning. “And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”