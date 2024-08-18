Meghan Markle turned heads with a series of fashionable moments during her visit to Colombia with her husband, Prince Harry.

Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez revealed earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would soon be traveling to the South American country. During their time in Colombia, Márquez noted that the couple would be “visiting Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.”

“Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November,” Márquez said. “The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.”

The statement continued, “During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”

In association with their Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan recently launched The Parents Network. The initiative aims to provide a safe and free support network for parents whose children have been harmed by social media.

Scroll down to see all of Markle’s outfits from her and Harry’s Colombia trip: