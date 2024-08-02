Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love watching their children develop and grow.

“Our kids are young. They’re three and five. They’re amazing,” Meghan, 42, gushed during a recent teaser of her and Harry’s Sunday, August 4, CBS Sunday Morning interview. “But all you want to do as parents is protect them.”

Meghan and Harry, 39, share son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, whom they are raising in California. The royal family moved from England to the United States, from where the Duchess of Sussex hails, in 2020 after stepping down from their official royal duties.

In addition to raising their little ones, Harry and Meghan have been busy bolstering their professional and charitable résumé. The CBS interview, specifically, is tied to the launch of their Archewell Foundation’s new Parents Network program, which aims to support parents of children facing online harm.

“As we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good,” Meghan told CBS anchor Jane Pauley.

The Parents Network is currently a pilot program, which Harry said helps parents become “first responders” in their kids’ lives.

“At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder,” the Duke of Sussex said. “And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”

Harry has long been an impassioned mental health advocate.

“The experiences that I’ve had throughout my childhood, throughout my life, throughout my 38 years, albeit relatively short — I’m not looking forward to becoming 40, that’s for sure — but through those experiences and through the work that I have done for two decades now around mental health and mental illness, I’ve always felt as though sharing whatever I can of my story will help someone or some people out there,” he previously said during a March 2023 livestream with therapist Dr. Gabor Maté.

At the time, Harry credited both therapy and Meghan with his self-growth.

“People have said my wife saved me. I was stuck in this world. She was from a different world and helped draw me out of that,” Harry said of the former actress. “But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself. … My partner is an exceptional human being and I’m eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she has been able to give me.”

Harry and Meghan’s full Sunday Morning sit-down airs Sunday, August 4, on CBS at 9 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on the CBS News app and on Paramount+.