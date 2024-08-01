Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will appear in a rare joint interview this Sunday — and are heading out for a new international trip to Colombia, too. CBS will air a rare joint interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, August 4, in which the pair discuss their work with parents whose children have endured online bullying.

Jane Pauley conducted the interview, which will run on CBS Sunday Morning, Page Six first reported.

The couple plan to launch an initiative next week in association with their Archewell Foundation called The Parents Network, meant to serve parents of kids impacted by online harm. That comes after the pair revealed last year that they have had “quiet” conversations with tech giants about ways to protect kids on social media.

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are parents to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

“All you want to do as parents is protect them,” Meghan said in the interview. “And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

Pauley, 73, also spoke with parents who have participated in The Parents Network pilot program who described how it has helped them heal after losing children to suicide.

“At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder,” Harry said. “And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”

The CBS interview comes at the same time that Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez announced Harry and Meghan would be visiting for their next international trip.

Marquez said in a statement that their visit would also center around promoting online safety for kids.

“Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November,” she said. “The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats…During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”

Their sit-down with Pauley will be the first joint interview Harry and Meghan have done since they sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 for an explosive interview that included critique of the British monarchy and claimed that senior members of the royal family had asked what color their childrens’ skin would be.