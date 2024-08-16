Your account
Meghan Markle Just Wore a Chic Fall Top We Want to Wear All Season — an $30 Lookalike

By
Meghan Markle wearing brown button down top
Diego Cuevas / Stringer

Meghan Markle seems to be ready to embrace fall fashion and tbh, so are we!

The American Riviera Orchard founder was recently spotted wearing the chicest fall-style top while speaking at the Responsible Digital Future forum on a visit to Columbia. The fall top in question? A silky button down blouse from Victoria Beckham that came in a classic autumn burnt orange color. Anything from Beckham’s high end line is usually in the hundreds of dollars, but likely we were able to find a top just like Markle’s for only $30 on Amazon.

See it!

Get the Floerns Satin Long Sleeve Button Up Top for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

With the Floerns Satin Long Sleeve Button Up Top, you can easily recreate Markle’s fall-inspired look. It has the same button up design, silky-style fabric and collared neckline. Plus, it also has a front pocket, for a cute additional feature. The burnt orange isn’t the only autumn-themed color it comes in though, it’s also made in a sage green, camel brown, black and dark green as well.

The top has also garnered up a solid following of Amazon shoppers, now with over 400 five-star ratings.

According to this shopper, this top “brings the class” and is “as pretty as the pictures.”

“It fits perfectly and the satin is a little thicker and more luxurious than I thought it would be,” they said.

You can style it like the Duchess, with some matching flowy satin pants, some ankle strap heels and some minimal gold jewelry. But, being a versatile pick, the top goes with so much more. We see it pairing flawlessly with jeans and some heels for a dinner with the gals or some long flowy trousers and a blazer for the office as well.

See it!

Get your closet ready for fall style with this Markle-loved satin button up style that’s just $30 on Amazon. And if that’s not quite your style, we rounded up a few more of our favorites below.

Shop more satin tops we love:

Not your style? Explore more tops and blouses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

