If Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields and I can agree on anything, it’s that Rothy’s shoes are totally worth buying directly from their site. I don’t love having to pay extra for shipping, but the comfort, style and celebrity backing of the shoes have made it totally worth it. But I’m not going to lie, since they’re now available on Amazon, I will be getting them with my Prime account’s fast and free two-day shipping from here on out.

I’ve been obsessed with the brand ever since the Duchess of Sussex was first spotted in the The Point Slip-On Flats. Of course, flats go in and out of style. But what doesn’t is staying comfortable while commuting to work, which is why they’re always in my rotation. Probably with the same idea, Shields was recently seen wearing that same pair, but in a hot pink version through the airport while traveling for work as well. Flats are having a major moment right now with the rise of balletcore, which means I can be seen wearing in more places than just transportation hubs.

I also want to add in a couple of notes about the brand that I think are important to consider, since it’s sometimes overshadowed by its own celebrity following. Firstly, Rothy’s is incredibly sustainably made. You’d never guess it from their comfort and quality, but the shoes are made from transforming millions of wasted plastic bottles into each material of the shoe, earning them a zero-waste certification. Oh, and to add to the sustainability, each shoe is fully machine washable, making them exceptionally durable and long-lasting.

To celebrate the fact that they can get to our houses much quicker and cheaper, I lined up a few of my favorite styles from Rothy’s that are now on Amazon. Maybe you’re looking for a pair of classic ballet flats to wear with everything, like your favorite pair of jeans, a basic tee and some minimal jewelry for an everyday ‘fit. Or maybe you want to dress up the pointed-toe version like Markle did with a dress and a trench coat. Whatever your fashion goals, I’ve rounded up some of our top Rothy’s picks below. P.S. — I recommend hitting that “buy now” button ASAP before the “Markle effect” has them sold out on Amazon too.

Rothy’s The Point Slip-On Pointed-Toe Flats

Markle’s flat of choice, this pointed-toe style comes in black, which is her favorite, but also several other colors like hot pink, which is Shields’ color of choice, and red, leopard and beige. They’re pointed both at the tip of the toe and the opening, giving them a sleek and chic design, but they’re also made of a rubber knit fabric, which has personally kept my feet comfortable for miles on end.

Rothy’s The Flat Slip-On Classic Flats

If you’re someone who subscribes to the capsule wardrobe, then these flats are definitely for you. They’re a true classic shoe that you can never go wrong with, can pair with truly anything and will outlast any new trend bound to come. They have a rounded toe design, which are sure to hug your toes day in and day out and fit any foot width.

Rothy’s The Loafer Slip-On Rounded-Toe Flats

Another great wardrobe staple pick, these flats are for those who prefer a loafer style. They can be worn with all kinds of office outfits whether you prefer trousers or a sleek dress, but can also be worn with jeans and a cute blouse for a morning coffee date with friends. They also feature a rounded toe design but with a longer upper that further covers the foot.

