Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez are leading the charge on summer jewelry trends for 2024. Some summer trends have gone towards bohemian, others nautical — this year Markle and Gomez are saying statement jewelry is the way to go!

The Duchess of Sussex was the first to be spotted wearing the statement Jennifer Meyer Large Hammered Disc Earrings, which are large and shiny enough to draw attention to both the face and ears while bringing a vibrant summer vibe. She wore them earlier this month while visiting Nigeria with husband Prince Harry. Soon after, the Rare Beauty founder was photographed wearing the exact same earrings while attending the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in France for her new film Emilia Pérez.

Two of our favorite style icons, we wanted to get this Markle and Gomez-approved style too — just not at its original $3,250 price point. Thankfully, we were able to find an $11 lookalike, so we can get their statement earring style for summer too.

Get the Potessa 18K Gold Dangle Drop Earrings for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Hurry! The Sale on Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields’ Favorite Flats Is Almost Over You may not think Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields have too much in common, but I’ve already drawn three parallels between the two. They’ve both been actresses. They’re both royalty — one being Hollywood royalty and the other being real-life royalty. And thirdly, their favorite pair of flats comes from comfortable footwear brand Rothy’s, which […]

The Potessa 18K Gold Dangle Drop Earrings are a solid lookalike for Markle and Gomez’s earrings of choice, but with a much lower price point, coming in at $11 on Amazon. They have the same round and thin 15mm disc shape as their style, as well as the same hammered design. They come in gold as well, just with a more brushed texture. They’re made with 18K gold fill and have a curved wire and back that holds them in the ear.

Between Markle and Gomez’s outfits, they proved that this earring style can be both dressed up and worn a bit more casually. Markle wore them more formally with a bright and beautiful Carolina Herrera yellow gown, other gold and diamond jewelry pieces, some Aquazzura nude heels and a classic Nigerian scarf. Gomez dressed them down a bit with a summery Self Portrait peplum mini dress, Roger Vivier white and black kitten heels, some cream oversized oval sunglasses and a mini square raffia bag from Aspinal London.

Related: Meghan Markle Served Goddess Vibes in a Yellow Gown — Recreate the Look Under $50 There are some instances when our favorite celebrities prove they’re just like Us. It may be few and far between, but there’s no denying how relatable A-listers are when they walk their pets in comfy shirts and wear cozy items while strolling through an airport. Some of them even re-wear classic items years after they’ve gone […]

If you’ve been on the hunt for some jewelry that’ll complement your summer wardrobe, these simple yet statement-making earrings are worth a try — especially considering they’re only $11 on Amazon.

See it: Get the Potessa 18K Gold Dangle Drop Earrings for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Potessa here and shop more earrings here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Get Meghan Markle’s Racerback Dress Look for $30 at Amazon When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, dresses are an essential piece that every woman needs in their rotation. If you’re running errands or attending a much more formal event, having an easy, light dress can make getting dressed easier. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex,is one of our style inspirations because she always looks […]