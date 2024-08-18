Meghan Markle honored her children by weaning a personalized necklace during her and Prince Harry’s visit to Colombia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a local drum school, Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, in Cartagena on Saturday, August 17, with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez. The visit marked the third day of their trip to Colombia. Meghan, 43, wore a black striped maxi dress from Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz and a gold “Imperial Dic Pendant” from Ariel Gordon Jewelry. The necklace is personalized with the names of her children, “Archie” and “Lilibet.”

Meghan and Harry, 39, welcomed son Prince Archie, 5, in May 2019, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, in June 2021. Harry, for his part, wore a bright blue button-down shirt and khaki pants for the couple’s visit to the school.

This is not the first time Meghan has worn jewelry to honor her children. In August 2021, she released a video with Melissa McCarthy in honor of her 40th birthday, in which she wore two diamond necklaces with Archie and Lilibet’s respective zodiac signs — Taurus and Gemini. Created by designer Logan Hollowell, the Gemini design featured 11 diamonds and was valued at $1,785, while the eight-diamond Taurus necklace cost $1,600.

While visiting Escuela Tambores de Cabildo on Saturday, Meghan and Prince Harry were all smiles as they participated in a drum lesson led by students at the school, which preserves the traditional art form of African drumming.

In a speech following the musical performances and lesson, Vice President Márquez shared why she invited Meghan and Harry to visit, saying she “views them as a joint symbol of resistance and two vital voices against injustice” as communities in Colombia are impacted by a rise in gentrification and tourism, a reporter at the event told Us Weekly.

“The Duke and Duchess came to Colombia … this is Colombia. This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from. A community like this cannot be displaced,” VP Márquez said.

Leaving Cartagena to visit the town of San Basilio de Palenque, Meghan gushed over the “incredible history” of the community, saying she was “so honored” to be invited. Meanwhile, Harry said their visit to Colombia had been “an incredibly moving experience.”

“I wanted them to come here and discover the essence of who we are — our spirituality, our music, our culture and our ancestral heritage that is still very much alive today,” Vice President Màrquez said of Meghan and Harry’s visit. “In the midst of adversity this is what has helped us continue to be resilient. Palenque is in the heart of every Afro-Colombian.”