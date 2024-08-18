Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were feeling the beat on the third day of their visit to Colombia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the city of Cartagena on Saturday, August 17, with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez and stopped by a local drum school, Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, which preserves the artform of traditional African drumming. Meghan, 43, wore a black striped maxi dress with her hair pulled back into a ponytail while Harry, 39, opted for a bright blue button-down, untucked with rolled up sleeves.

They were welcomed with a lively opening performance by the students. Then, local community members of all ages discussed why they prioritize preserving the culture of Cartagena, specifically the city’s Afro-Colombian roots, amid gentrification and a tourism boom.

Meghan, 43, and Harry, 39, along with Vice President Marquez and husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo, then joined a drum lesson taught by students. Photos show the Sussexes smiling as they attempted to play the instruments.

The drum school’s founder Rafael Ramos said, in Spanish, “I love seeing Meghan’s big, big smile — I can tell she’s excited!”

Following the lesson and another musical performance, Vice President Márquez gave an impassioned speech about the inherent importance of tradition, noting Cartegena represents the heart of Colombian culture and that the art of drumming symbolizes freedom for Black communities worldwide.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charitable Work Throughout the Years Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been proponents of giving back. Charity has played a huge part in their relationship, both while they were senior members of the British royal family and since they announced their decision to step back in January 2020. Two years before Harry met Meghan in 2016, he organized the […]

She explained that she invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Colombia because she “views them as a joint symbol of resistance and two vital voices against injustice,” a reporter present tells Us Weekly.

“The Duke and Duchess came to Colombia…this is Colombia. This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from,” the VP said. “A community like this cannot be displaced.”

Before they left Cartagena, Meghan and Harry were also gifted a small handcrafted wooden boat from a drumming student, an ode to the coastal town.

After Cartagena, the pair headed to San Basilio de Palenque; the town was established as the first free African town in the Americas in 1619. They changed outfits — with Meghan opting for white pants and a matching tank top while Harry wore a light blue button-down — and listened to speeches and performances from Palenque’s community leaders about the importance of preserving Palenque culture and historical grounds.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

Vice President Màrquez was grateful to the Sussexes for visiting Colombia. “I wanted them to come here and discover the essence of who we are — our spirituality, our music, our culture and our ancestral heritage that is still very much alive today,” she said. “In the midst of adversity this is what has helped us continue to be resilient. Palenque is in the heart of every Afro-Colombian.”

After the vice president’s speech, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke — starting with a traditional greeting of “Hola! Azina-po-tabde!” in the town’s indigenous language of Palenquero and finishing in Spanish.

Meghan said she was “so honored” to be invited to visit San Basilio de Palenque and referenced the community’s “incredible history” while Harry described the visit as an “incredibly moving experience.”

They took a stroll through town — where locals cheered and children danced — and explored a street market before a lively concert featuring local musicians.