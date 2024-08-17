Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted with gifts when they made time to visit Invictus athletes during their whirlwind tour of Colombia.

The Duke, 39, and Duchess, 43, of Sussex received presents after they stopped in at Bogota’s Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva on Friday August 16.

Team Colombia athletes were training for the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured or sick returning veterans. The famous couple were on hand during day two of their tour of the country to watch a training session.

As well as athletes, local military officials and Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo were also present.

During the visit, Markle was gifted a painting, hand-knitted animals, and matching beaded earrings and a necklace from local artists. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense Veterans gave Prince Harry a commemorative plaque to recognize his ongoing strong support of the Invictus Games.

The Prince has been the patron of the multisport event since it launched in March, 2014.

“To Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,” read an athlete while presenting the gift to the Duke. “In recognition and gratitude for your dedication and invaluable opportunities for recovery through sports and the Invictus Games for Colombian wounded, injured, and sick Armed Forces and Police Personnel, serving or veterans.”

As well as watching the Colombian athletes train, the Sussexes toured the facilities, which included a swimming pool, rock climbing wall gym and rehabilitation space.

Prince Harry and Markle spoke to many of the athletes, including a group of Korean War Veterans, about everything from their favorite workouts to the methods they use to stay strong. At one point, the Prince even joined in on a volleyball game as Markle cheered from the sidelines.

“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team,” Prince Harry said, while Markle was just as impressed, adding, “They are all so incredible to watch.”

The visit comes after the Sussexes were welcomed to the country on Thursday, August 15, by Márquez and Pinillo at the vice president’s residence.

The couple enjoyed coffee, tea and traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread) at the vice president’s residence before exchanging gifts with Márquez and Pinillo.

A reporter present for the meeting told Us Weekly that Márquez expressed her gratitude for the couple’s official visit and “shared that she feels she and the Sussexes share the same ideals and goals when it comes to championing a better, safer digital future and mental health landscape for our children and the world.”