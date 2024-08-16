Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put on Rare Display of PDA During Colombia Visit

By
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put on Rare Display of PDA During Colombia Visit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle packed on the PDA during their first day in Colombia.

Harry, 39, leaned in and kissed Meghan, 43, on the crown of her head in a sweet moment captured by photographers on Thursday, August 15, during a visit to the Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata in Bogotá. The two looked happier than ever, laughing during some of the performances at the art center.

Meghan stunned in a pink printed dress while Harry opted for a light-colored suit paired with a blue button-down shirt. This was the couple’s second outfit of the day, as they arrived in Colombia earlier on Thursday and met with Vice President Francia Márquez.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Colombia through Sunday, August 18, and are set to continue engaging in various events celebrating the South American country. Márquez confirmed last month that Harry and Meghan had accepted her invitation to Colombia. Along with Bogotá, the couple is set to visit the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline

In a statement, Márquez explained that Harry and Meghan’s trip comes at “a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put on Rare Display of PDA During Colombia Visit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

Most recently, the couple announced that the Archewell Foundation had launched The Parents Network, a new initiative focused toward kids on social media.

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan attended a Summit on a Responsible Digital Future, which was hosted at the Universidad EAN. While there, they participated in three panels focused on building a better and safer digital future.

lisa rinna on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Lisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal

“With the Archewell Foundation, me and my wife believe that information integrity is a fundamental right,” Harry explained during one of the panels, according to a reporter on the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Support for Working Moms, Implore Businesses to Provide Childcare

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charitable Work Throughout the Years

“We should model how we want our kids to be raised and for the world in which we raise them,” Meghan added. “It doesn’t matter where you live. It doesn’t matter who you are. Either you personally or someone you know is a victim to what’s happening online. And that’s something we can actively work on every day to remedy.”

As they continue their trip on Friday, August 16, Meghan and Harry are set to visit with students in Bogotá for a discussion about socio-emotional well-being in education. They also have a luncheon with Márquez regarding the Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children and will meet with Colombia’s Invictus Games team.

In this article

Meghan Markle, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Meghan Markle
prince harry bio page

Prince Harry

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!