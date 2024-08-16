Day two of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Colombia brought them back to the classroom, where the two brushed up on their Spanish skills.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited with kindergarteners at the Colegio La Giralda in Santa Fe, a small locality in the country’s capital district of Bogota.

“You’re the same age as my son Archie!” Meghan, 43, said in Spanish to one of the students.

Archie turned 5 in May, and Meghan and Harry also share daughter Lilibet, 3.

“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” said Homeboy Industries founder Father Greg Boyle, who was present at the school, according to People. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”

Not to be outdone, Harry, 39, flexed his Spanish chops by asking kids their names and ages in their native language.

The kindergarteners showed off for Meghan and Harry, as well, performing a song and presenting them with gifts and handwritten letters.

During their visit, Meghan and Harry also toured the school, participated in an art class and helped plant trees on the school’s property. Colegio La Giralda prioritizes outdoor classrooms and the school’s garden was created in 2020 to help educate students on both the environment and the farmers, who are essential to providing food for Columbia.

Following their school visit, Meghan and Harry had a private lunch with vice president Francia Marquez, where they learned more about the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which Bogota will host in November.

Marquez admitted in a May press conference on Thursday that she got the idea to invite the couple after watching their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

“How did I get to know Meghan and Harry? I first encountered them through the media, and I particularly watched the Netflix series about their lives and their story, which deeply moved me,” she said.

Speaking specifically of Meghan, she added, “It motivated me to say, ‘This is a woman who deserves to visit our country and share her story.’”

After meeting with Marquez, they will attend a meeting with members of Colombia’s Invictus Games to round out their schedule for the day. During the last games in 2023, Colombia became the first South American nation to participate. The next rendition of the games will take place in 2025.

Later in their four-day trip, Meghan and Harry’s Colombia tour will take them through Cartagena and Cali, where they will continue to highlight their Archewell Foundation.