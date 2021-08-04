Written in the stars! Meghan Markle released a special (and pretty comical video) with Melissa McCarthy in honor of her 40th birthday and it quickly became clear that she was keeping her kids close for her big day.

For the video appearance, the Suits star wore two gorgeous necklaces with son Archie and daughter Lili’s zodiac signs. Designed by LA-based jewelry designer Logan Hollowell, the Taurus Constellation Necklace was a sweet shoutout to son Archie, who was born in May 6, 2019, and the Gemini Constellation Necklace honored daughter Lilibet, who was born on June 4, 2021.

The sweet necklaces come with a pretty big price tag, too. The Gemini necklace, which features 11 diamonds and has a weight of 0.42 carats, is worth $1,785. The Taurus design, which has eight diamonds that weigh a total of 0.4 carats, totals at $1,600.

Markle let the necklaces shine front and center, keeping the rest of her look neutral and laid back. She wore a ribbed cream tank top, cream cardigan and suede camel-colored pumps. As for her glam? Her hair was styled in a loose bun and her makeup was kept on the softer side.

The royal was all smiles in the clip — and it’s likely thanks to McCarthy’s hysterical birthday to-do list.

The Bridesmaids star even went so far to suggest that the two get matching tattoos, flashing a drawing of the duo side-by-side with the text: “Besties Forever.”

“Well you know I already have something very similar on my back,” Markle joked. “You know, maybe we save it for when I turn 50.”

Other ideas included a Suits reunion, a zen looking photo shoot or a yacht party. All of which were effectively shut down.

Instead, the actress plans to celebrate by launching her new mentorship program, 40 x 40, for women re-entering the workforce.

“Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce,” she explained. “And I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes some act of service, we can create a ripple effect.

McCarthy was quick to get on board with the mission. Markle also recruited Adele, Amanda Gorman and Gloria Steinem, among others.

Markle launched this campaign in response to the two million women in the United States that have left the workforce as a result of COVID-19.

“I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength,” she penned in a letter on the Archewell website. “I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce.”