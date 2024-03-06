Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and his wife, Sophie-Alexandra Evekink, have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Prince Ludwig, 41, who is the great-great-grandson of the last King of Bavaria, Ludwig III, exchanged vows with Princess Sophie, 35, in May 2023. Their nuptials came nine months after the couple announced their engagement. Sophie alluded to her pregnancy during a recent lecture on the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, according to German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine.

During discussions about the Löwenmarsh (Lion March) fundraising event taking place in September, Sophie explained that she would not be able to participate because the event is close to her due date. The speaker of the House of Bavaria also confirmed the Princess’ pregnancy to the German newspaper.

Nicknamed “the German Kate and WIlliam,” Ludwig and Sophie’s lavish wedding was extravagant and widely celebrated. Their reception was thrown by the Duke of Bavaria, Ludwig’s cousin, who serves as head of the House of Wittelsbach. Sophie’s stunning Reem Acra gown was tailored locally in Bavaria, with a Ukrainian-designed veil and an antique diamond and sapphire floral tiara from the Bavarian royal family.

Ludwig is the third child of Prince Luitpold of Bavaria and Karin Beatrix Wiegand, and as the oldest male, he is the heir to the royal house of Bavaria. If Ludwig and Sophie’s baby is a boy, he will be next in the line of succession after his father. Unlike the British royal line of succession, which was amended to abandon male-preference primogeniture in 2011, the House of Wittelsbach line of succession is only hereditary among male descendants.

Because Ludwig’s namesake, King Ludwig III, lost his throne at the end of World War I when the German Empire was dissolved, Ludwig and his descendants are only pretenders to the defunct throne, held responsible with representing their monarchy’s history and ceremonial traditions.

Ludwig studied law in Göttingen, specializing in human rights and international humanitarian law, while Sophie has previously worked for the United Nations and World Health Organization. Sophie, who is a dual Dutch/Canadian citizen, is currently researching for her doctorate in law at Oxford, focusing on justice for victims of conflict-related sexual violence.

Ahead of the couple’s 2023 wedding, Luitpold sung his praises for Sophie in a statement to Bild newspaper.

“Ludwig made a good choice. My future daughter-in-law is a very intelligent and educated woman,” the Prince told the German outlet. “I hope they start a family soon. It is very gratifying that Ludwig is now more in Bavaria again.”