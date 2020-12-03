The holidays may look a little different this year, but Moms Like Us host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz are making sure moms and kids have everything they need to make this season merry and bright. From books to toys, watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above to see what you should have on your holiday gift list.

Explore Creativity

Get your kids to explore their imagination with Clixo. This magnetic play system was created to help kids of all ages think with their hands and unlock their creativity. Plus, with its flexible play system, it makes for easy cleanup and hours of playtime.

Snuggle Up with Slumberkins

If you’re looking for a book to add to your bedtime routine, then consider adding Slumberkins into the mix. Each book comes with its own stuffed animal, a keepsake affirmation card and a board book. Each story promotes early learning and teaches children about gratitude, self-esteem and so much more.

Let Your Imagination Run Wild!

For the more developed readers, Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson series, publishes about four books a year from authors from underrepresented cultures and backgrounds. These stories explore mythology and folklore from the authors own heritage, so kids can get reading and get learning!

Sleep Like a Baby!

If you have a restless sleeper, then this is a gift that both kids and parents will enjoy. The Baby Dream Machine is not only an adorable night light, but it is a sound machine and a cold mist humidifier. The dream machine is recommended by experts and uses natural sleep-inducing methods to get your child to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Must-Have Headbands!

It’s time to dress up for your holiday party — even if it is a virtual event! Lele Sadoughi’s contemporary and creative headbands come in a ton of different options including velvet, leather, crystals and pearls, and are designed for adults and children.

Personalized Jewelry for Mom!

Don’t forget about mom on your list. Tiny Tags, which is loved by Hoda Kotb, Selma Blair and Tiffani Thiessen, features personalized necklaces, bracelets and rings that will sure be a standout this holiday season.

Also in this episode, we chat with Candace Cameron Bure about her holiday traditions, plus mom-to-be Sadie Robertson reveals what is on her wish list.

