With everything changing in 2020, let your gift giving remain consistent. Finding the perfect present for the little ones in your life is as easy as ever with endless online options.

Help kids tap into their creative side, for example, with an Orange Art Box. The craft sets can be mailed every month or purchased on demand. November’s box featured all the items needed to make colorful scratch leaves to adorn a wooden tree, as well as decorated wood slices.

For the child who finds fashion fun, there’s nothing better than matching with Kidpik’s Momy & Me boxes. Available for purchase with or without shoes, these twinning collections range from Sateen Dream to Comfy Threads.

In addition to exciting subscription boxes, give a mini reader the perfect present with DC’s graphic novel box set for young adults. The triple threat includes Mera: Tidebreaker, Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale and Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass by various authors and illustrators. Kids can even write their own stories with the help of Once Upon a Pancake’s fill-in-the-blank books, which are sold for all ages.

Don’t miss out on the best buys for younger kiddos. Not only is Gund’s Tinkle Crinkle & Friends Activity Gym full of eye-catching colors, stimulating sounds and fun characters, but I’M A GIRLY fashion dolls are lifelike and clad in chic fashions.

Vanessa Lachey recommends homemade gifts as well, noting that she and husband Nick Lachey make ornaments every year with their three kids — Camden, 8, Brooklyn, 5, and Phoenix, 3.

“We have shatterproof ornaments that I found at a craft store that we can stuff, and every year they’re different,” the former Miss Teen USA, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “We put the years on them. It started when I was in the hospital when my water broke early with Phoenix. … I was in the hospital mid-December and the other kids made me ornaments.”

Keep scrolling to find more items to wrap up this holiday season, from Hal Leonard’s ukulele starter pack to Educational Insight’s Circuit Explorer Rocket.