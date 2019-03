Catnip to a girl like her! Michelle Pfeiffer returned to her Catwoman roots more than two decades after she played the iconic role in 1992’s Batman Returns.

The actress, 60, shared an Instagram video of herself showing off one of her signature accessories from the film: her character’s whip. “Look what I found,” she captioned the Friday, March 22, post, adding a cat emoji. Pfeiffer added that the whip “needs a little TLC.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star joined Instagram in January. Her first post was a Batman Returns clip, in which Catwoman backflips out of a building before it explodes. “MEOW Instagram,” she wrote at the time.

Pfeiffer starred as Selina Kyle, an assistant turned baddie, in the ‘90s-era Batman flick. Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne), Danny DeVito (Penguin) and Christopher Walken (Max Shreck) also appeared in the follow-up to 1989’s Batman.

The Scarface actress took a four-year break from acting, which she explained to Interview magazine upon her return. “The first thing that comes to mind is I’m an empty nester now,” she said in March 2017. “I’ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhirable.”

She continued: “And then … I don’t know, time just went on. And now, you know, when the student is ready, the teacher appears. I’m more open now, my frame of mind, because I really want to work now, because I can.”

Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley, who wed in 1993, share daughter Claudia, 26, and son John, 24.

The Oscar nominee admitted her fear that fans might consider her a “fraud” because she “didn’t have any formal training” before her career launched. “I was just getting by and learning in front of the world,” she told Interview. “So I’ve always had this feeling that one day they’re going to find out that I’m really a fraud, that I really don’t know what I’m doing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!