An adoring mom! Reese Witherspoon opened up about her three children at the Tiffany & Co. 2016 Blue Book Event in New York City on Friday, April 15.

The Wild star, 40, couldn’t help but gush to Us Weekly about her eldest daughter, Ava Phillippe, 16, who recently dyed her hair pastel-pink before attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend.

“She’s so much cooler than I am!” Witherspoon told Us, laughing. “She’s very cutting-edge, and she knows a lot about fashion, and she has her own sense of style, which is amazing.”

The Oscar winner also noted that she often finds herself going to her mini-me daughter for fashion advice.

“We try to kind of confer about new styles,” she explained. “She tells me whether or not I can wear things.”

Witherspoon, who is also the mom of sons Deacon, 12, and Tennessee, 3, quipped that she feels mommy guilt “every day, all day long,” adding, “Every time I travel, it’s very hard.”

The actress even raved about her husband, Jim Toth, who she celebrated her fifth anniversary with last month.

“I think what’s great about he and I is we’re both the heads of our family and we share everything — the responsibilities and the highs and the lows together,” she told Us. “It’s really beautiful to be on that journey with someone that you truly love and who truly respects you.”

Toth, 45, and Witherspoon are currently teaching their “sweet” son, Tennessee, how to read — and they’ve had some help from the toddler’s older siblings!

“He’s learning to read,” the Walk the Line star explained. “And that’s a really great thing, to have my older kids teaching my younger children how to read. Incredible memories that we’re making.”

Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, who is the father of Ava and Deacon, from 1999 to 2007.

