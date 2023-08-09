Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Diana Jenkins gave birth to her second baby with Asher Monroe, her fourth overall.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little girl 💝 Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊 Born on 8.8.23 ⭐️,” she captioned an Instagram reveal on Wednesday, August 9, sharing photos from the hospital.

Kyle Richards gushed in the comments section, “OMG I am so happy for all of you!!!” while Dorit Kemsley added, “So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone! 💕💕💕.”

Lisa Rinna also chimed in, writing that she “can’t wait to meet” the couple’s little “angel.”

Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy in December 2022, one month before announcing that she was exiting RHOBH after only one season.

“Hi everybody … As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

During a June 2022 episode of RHOBH, Jenkins revealed that she suffered a miscarriage six months after welcoming daughter Eliyanah in 2020.

Jenkins and Monroe — who are engaged — met in March 2010 at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Although the two didn’t begin dating until a couple years later, they cofounded the independent record label D Empire Entertainment in 2012.

Nearly eight years later, the lovebirds welcomed their first child together, daughter Eliyanah. “Thank you 2020 😊Happy New Year everyone 🎊🎈 🎉,” the entrepreneur captioned an Instagram video of Monroe and their newborn.

In 2021, Monroe shared some insight into his relationship with Jenkins and how she has supported his career.

“[Diana] has stood by my side through thick and thin,” he gushed to Pop Hearts TV at the time. “Without her, I would not be the man I am today. I have always looked up to her in the way she runs her life. Being a role model, war survivor, philanthropist, mother, entrepreneur and so much more. It’s hard to scratch the surface on the impact she has had on me forever.”

Prior to her relationship with Monroe, Diana was married to Roger Jenkins from 1999 to 2011. The twosome share son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19. Although the former couple split in 2011, they have remained on amicable terms.

“Will she take half my money? Of course. Without her, I would not have anything like the success I’ve had,” the banker previously told the Daily Mail about their divorce. “I love Diana and have such admiration for her as a mother, businesswoman and someone who was brilliant as a wife. We have moved on and are extremely happy with the arrangements we have in our lives. Diana will always be a very happy part of my life.”