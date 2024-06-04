The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, are the proud parents of two high-school graduates — their twin sons, Collin and Christian.

Maloof, 62, and Nassif, 61, shared photos on Instagram of the twins’ graduation from Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles over the weekend. (The exes are also parents to son Gavin, 20.)

“So proud of my beautiful boys on their graduation day,” Maloof captioned a video post on Saturday, June 1. “Bittersweet as they move onto the next chapter of their lives. 🎓💖 #graduation #proudmom.”

In the footage, Collin and Christian, 18, were seen tossing their graduation caps in the air while wearing purple leis around their necks. Maloof’s highlight reel also included close-ups of their diplomas and a glimpse of their grad-party decor, which had a black, white and gold color scheme.

On Monday, June 3, Maloof followed up with a second Instagram post commemorating the event. Her photo carousel included a shot of the twins in their formal caps and gowns, and loosening their ties to sit with Maloof at the party afterward.

“Overwhelmed with pride for my boys and excited for their future adventures 💖 #Graduation2024 #FutureStartsNow,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the twins’ father, Nassif, beamed with pride in his own Instagram post, sharing a photo of himself standing beside them following Saturday’s milestone.

“I can’t believe my baby boys… my twins… graduated high school today!” he wrote. “@Christian.nassif and @Collin.nassif, you’ve made it so easy to be your dad; it’s truly the easiest job I’ve ever had. You both are such great kids, or should I say young men. You mean everything to me. I’ll be here for you every step of the way, but I truly couldn’t be any prouder of you or more excited about what the future has in store for you both. I love you forever. – Dad.”

Maloof was a full-time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member from seasons 1 through 3. After leaving the show, she and Nassif filed for divorce in July 2012. The mother of three went on to date Rod Stewart’s son Sean Stewart and Jacob Busch of the Anheuser-Busch beer empire. She also returned to the series for guest appearances in seasons 5, 6, 8 and 10.

Following her time on Bravo, Maloof made appearances on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Gown and Out in Beverly Hills.

Nassif, a plastic surgeon, appeared on RHOBH alongside Maloof, and also hosted the E! series Botched. He married Brittany Pattakos in September 2019. The couple welcomed a daughter, Paulina, in October 2020.