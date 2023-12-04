Real Housewives of Miami viewers got an intimate glimpse into Alexia Nepola’s resilient journey with her son Frankie at Miami’s renowned Casa Privee Medical Center on a season 6 episode of the Bravo series. The high-end facility, specializing in medical concierge services, was the backdrop for a crucial moment in Frankie’s ongoing battle with severe brain damage.

During their 10th visit to Casa Privee, Frankie, a 26-year-old survivor of a harrowing car crash, underwent another session of the experimental hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This cutting-edge treatment, comprising a total of 24 sessions, aims to harness the healing potential of oxygen in aiding neurological recovery.

The RHOM star shared her optimism with Frankie’s treatment expert, Dr. Bankole Johnson, after she noticed encouraging signs of progress despite Frankie only being halfway through the treatment plan. Alexia revealed that Frankie, who was in the passenger seat during the 2011 accident, showed increased interaction and was even picking up new words.

The Nepola family now finds themselves in a “much better place,” Alexia explained on the show.

She went on to express her heartfelt belief in the efficacy of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy, emphasizing Frankie’s overall health and the tangible improvements witnessed so far.

“I’m full of hope,” she declared, pointing toward a future filled with possibilities.

Casa Privee Medical Center, a comprehensive facility, offers an array of advanced treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen chambers, red light infrared therapy, theta sleep machines, and ketamine and IV treatments. The cutting-edge therapies provided by Casa Privee are more than just a backdrop to this Real Housewives episode, but represent a beacon of hope for families navigating similar challenges.

Alexia has been open about the struggles her son has faced on The Real Housewives of Miami over the years. As the youngest member of the Nepola family, Frankie’s journey has been intricately woven into the fabric of the show and allowed viewers to witness not only the challenges faced by the family but also the triumphs along the way. In the midst of all of the drama and glamour, Frankie’s story line shines bright as it cultivates awareness and understanding surrounding the myriad paths towards healing and recovery.