Rihanna has thrown herself into being the coolest mom around to her two young sons — but lately she’s been very open about the fact that she still longs for a daughter.

Right now, the singer, 36, and her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, have two little boys — RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months. It sounds like it won’t be long before they’re trying for another baby — and, not for the first time, Rihanna has admitted that she really hopes the next one is her mini-me.

At her Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch in Los Angeles earlier this week, she was asked about how she’s always wanted a daughter. “Look how that turned out,” she said with a laugh, but added “You know what, I hope so. I do. I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking. I would definitely have more kids. Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage — she’s been talked about forever. A spicy little girl would be so fun.”

Previously, the singer told Interview magazine she wants as many children “as God wants me to have,” adding, “I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna’s desire for a daughter is something many moms of boys can relate to. Of course, all we really want is healthy babies, and of course, we love our little ones unconditionally whatever they come out of the oven with, but it’s still exciting to think about what a mini version of yourself might be like. And a mini version of Rihanna? Imagine!

So while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky must have that boy parenting thing nailed by now, if they are lucky enough to be blessed with a baby girl, there might be a few surprises in store…

Girls and Boys DO Play Differently

No matter how determined you are not to succumb to gender stereotypes, when it comes to the toys and games you play with your kids, those subtle little differences between boys and girls do become evident early on.

Sure, girls often like trains and trucks and T-Rexes too — especially if their big brothers are shoving them in their face before they’ve cut their first tooth — but they also very quickly, seemingly from nowhere, get into making perfumes with mashed-up flower petals, hauling their beloved baby dolls wherever they go and somehow knowing every single word of Let It Go from the age of 2. Which they belt out 127 times a day. Starting at 5 a.m.

Dressing Them Is Just as Much Fun as you Imagine

Let’s be honest, many of us are secretly — or not so secretly — excited about the fashion element of having a daughter. These days, you can get cute baby clothes in every color of the rainbow and every style imaginable and, as much as we know our baby girls aren’t actually dolls, it’s still just too tempting to treat them like they are.

Yes, they still end up with plenty of hand-me-downs from their big brothers, but mark our words, that nursery will soon also be spilling over with racks of bright, frilly teeny-tiny dresses, drawers full of insanely cute pink socks and piles of OTT hair accessories (giant bows? Sign us up!) that they will be absolutely mortified about when they hit their teen goth stage. And this is just normal moms — what about Rihanna of all people styling up a daughter? The mind boggles!

Related: Celebrities Who've Welcomed Babies Back-to-Back Jessica Simpson, April Love Geary and more celebrity parents have given birth to babies back-to-back. The Newlyweds alum and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed daughter Maxwell in 2012 and were adjusting to life with the 7-month-old when they found out that baby No. 2 was on the way. Simpson and the former professional football player […]

Daddy Will Be SO Protective

Dads and daughters are notoriously tight. While little boys often get told off for the most minor of mishaps — say, smearing banana all over the kitchen wall — daddy’s little girl can often get away with murder. And there’s no dad more protective than the one to a girl who has OLDER BROTHERS. You can bet ASAP Rocky will be veto-ing baby girl’s outfits (especially if she’s anything like her mother!), banning her from hanging out with her brothers’ friends and using cutting-edge tech to track her every movement until she’s at least 30.

Meanwhile, RZA and Riot will probably be out doing exactly what they like from the age of 6 (and come on, you don’t call your kid Riot if you plan for them to spend Saturday nights doing algebra in their bedroom).

The Friendship Politics Start Terrifyingly Young

Hmm, so little girls are made of sugar and spice and all things nice, are they? Well, sometimes — but even in kindergarten, things can start getting seriously salty too. In fact, little girls are often still in diapers when they come home reporting stuff like “Megan says she doesn’t want to be my friend any more!” and “Mommy, Gracie told me my romper suit is ugly!” while the boys in their class just enthusiastically hit each other with toy trains instead.

Still, with rumored beefs over the years with the likes of Ciara, Rita Ora and Azealia Banks, hopefully the more mature and maternal Rihanna has now learned some lessons that she can pass on to any future female offspring.

And, Unfortunately, So Does the Body Image Stuff

It’s sad but true that little girls start worrying about their bodies from a horrifyingly young age. The good news is, strong, confident female role models are the key to strong, confident daughters — and they don’t come much more body-confident than Rihanna.

So, this is where we’re hoping Rihanna-as-future-girl-mom can be part of the change — as role models go, she’s super body-positive so, in the event that she gets that “spicy little girl” she’s been hankering after for so long, we know she’ll work hard to fill her with confidence from the outset.

Let’s hope Ri-Ri and Rocky get their baby girl soon!