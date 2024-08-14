Your account
Rob Schneider Apologizes to Daughter Elle King After She Slammed Him for ‘Toxic’ Parenting

By
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Rob Schneider has broken his silence two days after his daughter, Elle King, publicly criticized his parenting and comments he has made about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Schneider, 60, made his apology in an interview with Tucker Carlson that will drop on Thursday, August 15 on Carlson’s TCN. The conservative commentator released a teaser on Wednesday in which Schneider spoke candidly to King.

“I want to just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed and clearly I wasn’t and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings,” he said.

He continued, “I love you completely. I love you entirely. And I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible and I just want you to know that I don’t take anything you say personally.”

Schneider shares King with ex-wife model London King, to whom he was married from 1988 to 1990.

Elle, 35, is a singer with three studio albums and three tours that she’s headlined to her name. She appeared on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, where she criticized her father in an episode that released on Monday. She called her relationship with him “toxic and very silly.”

The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer revealed that Schneider sent her to “fat camp” when she was a child.

Rob Schneider Apologizes to Daughter Elle King for Toxic Parenting
Elle King and Rob Schneider pose at The Ice House Comedy Club, circa 2009 Michael Schwartz/WireImage

“Then, I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle, and I didn’t lose any weight,” she said.

“If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle,” Elle added. “If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in f—g trouble.”

Elle said that she and Schneider can go “four or five years” without speaking to each other. When she released her first album and the press began asking her about her dad, she says tensions in their relationship flared again.

“Honestly, when I put out my record and people finally started asking about my dad, my dad called me and was like, ‘Don’t f—g talk about me in the press.’ Like, all right. OK, great. But also it’s like, get f—d. I don’t care. Like, hey, listen, people have asked me about your f—g ass for years. And I’m like, you’re talking out your ass, and you’re talking s—t about drag and f—g anti-gay rights.”

Schneider has faced criticism in the past for anti-trans and anti-vaccine comments. He was even booed off stage at a charity event in June for making transphobic jokes.

“I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. And he is just, I don’t know, you can want someone to change so much,” Elle explained. “And ultimately, you can’t control anyone else’s actions. You can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

