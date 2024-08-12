Elle King has claimed her father, Rob Schneider, sent her to “fat camp” when she was a child.

In a teaser clip for the next episode of Bunnie XO’s podcast, “Dumb Blonde,” posted to TikTok on Saturday, August 10, King, 35, recalled the traumatic experience.

“I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp,” King was heard telling Bunnie XO, 44, during the podcast. “And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly.”

Schneider, 60, shares King, who was born in 1989, with his former partner, model London King.

Related: Elle King’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC Elle King has faced major ups and downs over the years on her way to stardom. King came to prominence after releasing her self-titled EP in 2012. Three years later, the singer dropped her debut album, Love Stuff, which earned her two Grammy Award nominations. King continued to find success […]

King, a musician, opened up further about her estranged relationship with Schneider, telling Bunnie XO, the wife of country music star Jelly Roll, that several negative childhood memories have taken their toll.

“If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle,” King said. “If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in f—king trouble.”

King also revealed that she and her father go “four or five years” without speaking to one another.

“I disagree with a lot of the things that he says,” she said. “You’re talking out of your a— and you’re talking s—t about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f—d. He’s just talking out of his a— and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”

King added that she never received any help from her father as she paved her own path to fame. “He never helped me, I never wanted his help,” she said. “He also didn’t have a very good reputation. I don’t want to be associated with him.”

Related: Celebs You Didn't Know Were Related: Ashley Park and Justin H. Min, More Hillary Clinton and Madonna, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are just some Hollywood stars who are related — find out their connections and more!

Despite the pair’s differences, King also said she has seeked to repair their broken relationship over the years, trying everything from writing “letters” to “yelling.”

Unfortunately, the efforts haven’t succeeded. “You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions, you can’t control people’s feelings,” King explained. “All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

King’s candid comments come after Schneider was asked to end his stand-up set at the Hospital of Regina Foundation’s Four Seasons Ball on June 1 due to transphobic and anti-vax jokes, according to multiple reports.

“Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, ‘What is going on?’ Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times,” a witness told the CBC. “It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were.”

The Hospital of Regina Foundation shared in a press release that Schneider’s set did not “align with the values of our foundation.”