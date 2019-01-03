Sara Haines Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child With Husband Max Shifrin

Baby on board! GMA Day cohost Sara Haines is pregnant, expecting her third child with husband Max Shifrin.

Haines, 41, announced the happy news of her growing brood during the Thursday, January 3 episode of Good Morning America, revealing that the baby is due in July.

“BABY NUMBER 3!” the official Instagram account for GMA shared via Twitter. “Make sure to tune in to #GMADay this afternoon starting at 1pET to hear more of Sara’s baby news!”

Haines and Shifrin — who tied the knot in the Bahamas in 2014 — also share 1-year-old daughter, Sandra, and 2-year-old son, Alec.

The former View host announced the arrival of their little girl in December 2017 alongside a picture of herself holding the newborn in a hospital bed with Shifrin by her side.

“She’s here!! Today we met our little Christmas package — Sandra Grace Shifrin (named after my mom),” she captioned the pic at the time. “She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces. We can’t decide who she looks like, but we’ll keep her anyway ;)”

Haines also used her TV platform to reveal the news of her second pregnancy in June 2017. “I’ve been having a rough time, so I’ve had crackers brought out to me, and ginger ale,” she dished during an episode of The View. “So, anyone who has been in the studio audience [recently] probably could have picked up on it.”

The ABC personality — who battled postpartum depression after giving birth to her son — also opened up at the time adding that she thought Shifrin was “scared” to welcome a little girl.

“I’m very much looking forward to it because I have a brother, but I grew up with two sisters,” she gushed at the time. “I just feel I get the female experience way more than the boy thing.”

