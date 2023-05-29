A Roy family baby! Sarah Snook revealed that she and husband Dave Lawson welcomed their first child together — just one day after the Succession series finale.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,” the Australia native, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 29, alongside a photo of herself and her newborn watching the last episode of the HBO hit. “Thank you for all the love and support.”

Snook, who has played Siobhan “Shiv” Roy on Succession since its debut in June 2018, announced she and Lawson, 44 — who tied the knot in 2021 — were expecting baby No. 1 during the show’s season 4 premiere in March. Shiv’s arc paralleled Snook’s own journey, with the character realizing she was pregnant with her and estranged husband Tom Wambsgan’s (Matthew Macfadyen) baby in episode 4 of the final season.

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over,” the Sleeping Beauty star continued on Monday. “But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful.”

Snook noted that family satire will be a “career highlight” and “hard to top” moving forward, adding that she is both “proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season.”

“We all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one-liners, the early mornings, the last-minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all,” she gushed. “The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The decision to end the Emmy-winning series after only four seasons came as a shock not only to fans but to the cast as well.

“I was very upset,” the Pieces of a Woman actress told the Los Angeles Times in a March interview. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

She added: “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much. But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

While Snook is wrapping up one chapter of her life, she’s gearing up for another with her little one and hubby, whom she fell in love with amid the coronavirus lockdowns. The pair had been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic in 2020 — another surprise the Soulmates alum didn’t see coming.

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she told Vogue Australia in October 2021. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”

She added, “It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate … There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly.”