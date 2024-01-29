Scott Disick goes into full dad mode when daughter Penelope Disick and her cousin North West need a cameraman.

“Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls,” Scott, 40, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, January 28. In the clip, Scott was filming Penelope, 11, North, 10 and two friends as they danced down the stairs to “Murder on the Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

North and the other two girls held up their phones as flashlights while Penelope danced down the stairs in her house, lip syncing the song.

“Murder on the Dancefloor” was released in 2001 but has since risen to popularity on TikTok following the release of the 2023 movie Saltburn.

Barry Keoghan stars as Oliver Quick, a quiet University of Oxford student, who becomes obsessed with rich classmate Felix Pallant (Jacob Elordi). In a celebration scene, Oliver dances naked around the house to “Murder on the Dancefloor.”

Following the success of the R-rated movie, fans have been putting their own spin on Keoghan’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” dance — all of them with clothes on.

Because of its widespread popularity, the song has appeared on the Billboard Top 100, more than two decades after its original release.

Ellis-Bextor, 44, didn’t know that her song would blow up because of the movie, but she was aware of how the tune would be used onscreen.

“A little while back I was asked for approval for having ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ featured in a film,” the musician told NME earlier this month. “I was told very little information apart from the key components, like: Emerald Fennell was the writer/director (and I was already familiar with her and thought she was great), that the film was called Saltburn and that the main character would dance to the whole of the song with nothing on!”

The singer also joked that she “survived” watching the movie — which has a few other viral NSFW moments — with her mom and teenage son, Sonny.

“I got that feeling that I find really delicious where afterwards you just want to think about the movie and talk about it,” Ellis-Bextor said of Saltburn. “There was a whole atmosphere to it, and I just wanted to get back into that headspace as quick as I could. It was funny and had so many great songs in there, so it was special to be a small part of that.”