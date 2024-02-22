Scott Hamilton’s Family Guide: Meet His Wife and 4 Children

Scott Hamilton has been a gold medal-worthy dad since retiring from figure skating in 1984.

Scott shares four children with his wife, Tracie Hamilton. After they got married in 2002, they welcomed sons Aidan and Maxx. Six years later, they adopted siblings Jean Paul and Evelyne from Haiti.

“We fell in love with these kids two years ago and it took us that long to bring them home,” the Olympian said during a November 2014 interview on the Today show. “They’re beautiful, beautiful children and our hearts are twice the size they were before. We’re blessed beyond our wildest dreams.”

Tracie traveled to Haiti with nonprofit Live Beyond in 2010 to help victims after the devastating earthquake that January. Aidan had previously seen Jean Paul’s photo hanging up in Live Beyond’s Nashville office, so Tracie went to meet him during her visit.

Related: Scott Hamilton and Wife Tracie Hamilton's Relationship Timeline Brian Ach/Getty Images for Urban Zen Scott Hamilton has received support from wife Tracie Hamilton as he battled brain cancer numerous times. Before the couple started dating, Scott made a name for himself in the sports world after winning a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. The figure skater was known for his signature backflip […]

“I met him and then I met his little sister Evelyne and I just really fell in love with them,” Tracie said to Today. “So I came home going, ‘What do I do with this?’”

Scott, Aidan and Maxx helped Tracie decide to adopt the Haitian siblings. They brought the duo home to Tennessee in September 2014.

While raising his family, Scott was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He underwent surgery and treatment before going into remission in 1997. Doctors later diagnosed him with brain cancer in 2004 and 2010 before Scott underwent another surgery. A third tumor was found in 2016, but Scott decided against another operation.

Aidan, Maxx, Jean Paul and Evelyne have remained pillars of support for Scott throughout his cancer battles.

Keep scrolling to meet Scott’s family:

Tracie Hamilton

Scott has been married to Tracie since 2002. They live in Nashville with their four kids.

Aidan Hamilton

Scott and Tracie welcomed their eldest son in September 2003.

Related: How Figure Skater Scott Hamilton Is 'In Control' of His Cancer Battle Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton has been candid about his health battle since getting diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 1997. Years after his 1984 gold medal win at the Olympic games in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, Hamilton revealed that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Following surgery and treatment to shrink the tumor […]

Maxx Hamilton

Aidan became a big brother for the first time when Maxx was born in January 2008.

Jean Paul Hamilton

Tracie met Jean Paul when she went to volunteer in Haiti. Two years later, she and Scott adopted him.

Evelyne Hamilton

Jean Paul’s younger sister was also adopted by Scott and Tracie in 2014.

“It’s been really fun having a girl, and she’s so joyful,” Tracie told Today at the time. “It has been beautiful, it has been challenging, it has been amazing, it has been hard. It has been such a blessing and it’s been everything we expected it would be.”

Dorothy and Ernest Hamilton

Scott was adopted when he was 6 weeks old. Dorothy died in 1977 after battling breast cancer, which inspired Scott’s 2020 children’s book, Fritzy Finds a Hat. Ernest died in 2015 following a heart attack.

Susan and Scott Hamilton

Scott has two siblings.