Following Shannen Doherty’s tragic passing, new details about her life have come to light.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53, following a battle with breast cancer.

Doherty shared shortly before her death that she wanted to become a mother, explaining in a January edition of her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear,” that she wanted to get pregnant with ex Kurt Iswarienko.

“Not only did I want a child for myself, but I wanted it for my husband. I wanted it for our marriage. I wanted him to have that part of himself fulfilled as well,” Doherty said. “So when it was time to have that decision, we needed IVF, and I did a bunch of rounds of it.”

Doherty married Iswarienko in 2011 and they separated last year. She noted on her radio show that she was actively trying to conceive before her cancer returned in 2019.

The Charmed actress later stopped IVF treatments due to menopause. Her illness had gone into remission in 2017 and she was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

She told Health in 2019 that she changed her mind about having a family when she went into remission.

“It’s not possible [for me to get pregnant] because I can’t get out of menopause,” Doherty noted. “That would require estrogen, and I’m choosing not to take hormone pills — I can’t risk those levels coming up.”

She told People in November 2023 of her wishes to become a parent.

“I think I would love nothing more than to be a mom,” she said. “I always wanted it, and I think if I did it with my best friend or a partner, then I don’t know any amount of time … I look at kids who don’t have parents at all, and I think if I adopt a child or whatever it is, any amount of time is better than nothing. Maybe. I don’t know.”

Despite not having any little ones of her own, Doherty was a proud aunt to her brother Sean’s kids – Virginia, Sean Jr, Tabitha, John, Francis, Dixon, and Zachariah.

Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed to Us on Saturday that she had passed on.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane said in a statement. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”