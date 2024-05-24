Sharon Stone’s Family Guide: Meet Her Children and Former Spouses

Throughout her acting career, Sharon Stone has known what her true priority is. Although her roles in Casino, Basic Instinct and Total Recall earned her fame and status as an actress, being a mom to her three boys was always her most important role.

“I’m grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn’t prioritize Hollywood,” Stone once told People in October 2023, “because they certainly didn’t prioritize me.”

While she has faced tragedies in her life including multiple miscarriages, Stone is grateful for the life she gets to live today. “I’ve survived everything — sexual harassment, miscarriages, a brain bleed, divorce, a lightning strike,” Stone said in a 2021 interview with AARP. “I don’t have time to fool around. I’m here to be a healthy and present parent, a good daughter and an engaged citizen. Everything else is just a distraction.”

Learn more about Stone’s family unit, including the three children she adopted, below.

Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone

Stone became a mom for the first time when the actress and her first husband, Phil Bronstein, adopted Roan in 2000. Stone and Bronstein divorced four years later.

While the couple first agreed that their son would live primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year, Stone challenged the agreement and sought to move Roan to Los Angeles in 2008. A Los Angeles judge denied her request.

“I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart,” she revealed on a March 2023 episode of the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast. “It broke my heart.”

In 2019, Roan petitioned to change his surname to honor both of his parents. According to Instagram, he’s following in his mom’s footsteps by exploring an acting career and receiving a SAG card.

Laird Vonne Stone

Stone adopted her second son in May 2005. Growing up, Laird had a close relationship with his siblings.

“I feel happy waking up in my house with my kids,” Stone told People in 2018. “They’re at a wonderful age when we don’t have to have a nanny living with us anymore. I can wake up on a Saturday and I come downstairs, and they’re playing and we hang out. We swim, play basketball, we watch movies. We have such a lovely family dynamic.”

In May 2024, Stone shared a rare mother-son moment on social media when she celebrated Laird finishing high school. “LAIRD VONNE STONE GRADUATION‼️” she wrote via Instagram after going college hunting.

Quinn Kelly Stone

Stone expanded her family once more when she adopted her third son in June 2006. Although Quinn appears to be off social media, his mom once revealed he was the quarterback of his flag football team.

The single mother once admitted that raising three boys can be difficult. However, Stone is more than content with her life.

“When you decide to take on this big adventure of being a single parent, you don’t know what it’s going to be like,” she told People in 2018. “You think, how am I ever going to do this all? It’s just a lot. Even with the help that we’re so blessed to be able to have, your hair’s still going down the drain in the shower. It’s just a lot.”

She added, “This is a very good period of my life right now — my life is happy.”

Phil Bronstein

While celebrating Valentine’s Day in 1998, Stone married Bronstein at her Los Angeles mansion. The actress and the former executive editor of the San Francisco Examiner were married for six years and adopted their son Roan before getting divorced in 2004.

Despite experiencing two divorces – Stone also had a three-year marriage to film producer Michael Greenburg that ended in 1987 – she remains open to finding a new life partner.

“I’d be absolutely ecstatic to have a relationship,” she told The Times of London in January 2024. “I didn’t want to just go on Tinder and f–-k somebody. Do you know what I mean? It’s so easy to f–k somebody. You don’t have to go on Tinder; you go to f–king Coffee Bean. It’s not hard.”