New role! Sia announced on Tuesday, June 30, that she became a grandmother when her youngest son welcomed two babies.

“I’m a f–king grandma!” the singer, 44, told Apple Music. “I know, right? I’m just immediately horrified. No, I’m cool. They call me ‘Nana.’”

The Grammy nominee revealed that she is attempting to follow in Kris Jenner’s footsteps, explaining, “I’m trying to get them to call me ‘Lovey.’”

The Aussie quietly adopted two teenage sons in 2019 who were “aging out of the foster care system,” sharing the news in May.

“They were both 18,” Sia told SiriusXM’s The Morning Show at the time. “They’re both 19 years old now.”

When it comes to quarantining with the teens amid the coronavirus pandemic, the songwriter added, “They’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

Both of her sons have “been through trauma programs” since their adoption, Sia said on Tuesday. “Trauma has to come out when you’re in a safe environment, when you’re ready, psychologically ready. So, I’m just trying to do my best for them.”

She added, “They’re fantastic. … One recently came out, and he’s just blossoming and is the light of my life.”

The “Chandelier” singer first spoke about wanting to adopt in May 2019 after watching HBO’s Foster documentary. “Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you,” she tweeted at the time. “We’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. but I want you to know you will have a home with me.”

The musician asked him to email her so they could “connect” after she was moved by his story.

Since investigating the foster car system, Sia has become “jaded,” she told Apple Music. “It’s completely corrupt. It’s failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons’ experience. They’ve been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.”