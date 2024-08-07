Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are “always” talking about expanding their family.

“He would have had them yesterday if he could have,” Biles, 27, said of her husband during a Today show interview on Tuesday, August 6. “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

Biles told Today host Hoda Kotb that she “most definitely” sees herself as a mom.

The conversation surrounding kids came after Biles was discussing the future following her big wins at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The athlete became the most decorated U.S gymnast in Olympic history after winning four medals this year. (Her total Olympic medal count stands at 11.)

Biles told Kotb on Tuesday that she wants to be remembered as “someone who loved the sport, had fun doing it and just was authentically herself.” The athlete also revealed that she’s left the door open for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

As Biles dominated the Paris Olympics this year, the athlete had her husband by her side — at least for the first few events. NFL star Owens, 29, got a pass from the Chicago Bears training camp to support his other half.

“He was so excited,” Biles gushed while talking with Kotb. “He was more excited to pin trade, super excited. I didn’t think he would, but I did warn him that pin trading is really huge. He absolutely loved that.”

Pin trading occurs between fans who attend the Olympic games, trading souvenir pins from different countries.

“Obviously, he loved going to see me compete. He was still keeping score,” Biles continued. “For him, it meant the world to him because he’s seen the amount of hours that I’ve put in, so to actually see in person, he was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing’ and he was just so excited to be there.”

Biles and Owens got married in April 2023, three years after meeting on the Raya dating app. They’ve been supporting each other’s sports careers throughout their entire relationship. When Owens returned to Chicago after the Olympics, the NFL safety couldn’t help but gush over his wife’s successes — and how she pushed through a calf injury during the early days of the games.

“It was amazing to watch,” Owens told reporters in a post-practice press conference on Tuesday. “My wife is a warrior. That’s the one thing I tell people because I equate it to how we are in football.”

He continued: “Obviously, the first day when she had the injury to her calf and just her ability to persevere through that and go out there and still dominate is just amazing to watch. Her resilience, and when she did decide to come back she accomplished everything that she set her mind to. Just being able to witness every day, the training you go through.”