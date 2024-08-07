Jonathan Owens is one proud husband.

Owens, 29, gushed over his wife, Simone Biles, the most-decorated gymnast in history after taking home four medals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, during a Chicago Bears press conference in Chicago on Tuesday, August 6.

“It was amazing to watch,” Owens told reporters after Tuesday’s practice with the Bears, in footage shared via X. “My wife is a warrior. That’s the one thing I tell people because I equate it to how we are in football.”

The Bears safety, who traveled to Paris to support his wife, 27, who won three gold medals and one silver medal, made note of the calf injury that Biles battled through early in the competition.

“Obviously, the first day when she had the injury to her calf and just her ability to persevere through that and go out there and still dominate is just amazing to watch,” he said. “Her resilience, and when she did decide to come back she accomplished everything that she set her mind to. Just being able to witness every day, the training you go through.”

The footballer added that he was “just so happy” and proud of his wife.

Owens’ message of support comes after he cheered Biles on via social media on Monday, August 5, right as Biles took part in her final Olympic events.

He shared a video of himself watching televised coverage of those final events — the women’s gymnastics balance beam and the floor finals — via Instagram Stories early Monday morning. In the clip, he was heard saying, “Let’s go!” and posted several hand-clapping emojis.

The pro athlete was granted special leave by the NFL team to be excused from preseason training in order to travel to Paris to support Biles.

The efforts proved fruitful as Biles won gold in the women’s vault final, just days after she and Team USA won gold in the women’s all-around team final. Biles also won the individual all-around competition.

Owens attracted criticism during the trip for wearing one of Biles’ medals in a photo shared via Instagram. His wife was quick to defend him.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. so don’t ever make assumptions. 🙄,” Biles wrote via Instagram. “like y’all are so f—king miserable. leave us alone.”

The incident followed another bout of controversy in December 2023 when Owens spoke about the early days of his relationship with Biles. When asked on “The Pivot” podcast how he landed his wife, Owens responded, “It’s really how she pulled me, man. That’s the question,” with Biles laughing as the camera panned to her.