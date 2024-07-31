The 2024 Paris Olympics have created several picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26.

Perhaps the most viral snap came during the third round of the men’s surfing competition on July 29. After completing a barrel ride in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared in the air and pointed his finger toward the sky. While the photo deserved a gold medal, Medina was awarded a 9.9 by the judges — just shy of a perfect 10.

“I felt like it was a 10,’’ Medina said after advancing to the quarterfinals, per USA Today. “I’ve done a few 10s before and I was like, ‘For sure that’s a 10.’ The wave was so perfect.”

On land, U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik captured the hearts of viewers in the Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Final. During the pommel horse event, Nedoroscik went horizontal as he swung his legs over the apparatus.

Scroll down to view must-see pics from the 2024 Paris Olympics: